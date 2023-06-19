Woman uses generative AI to create photo of herself in a hospital bed

'I have no reason to trust anybody ever again': Woman uses Photoshop's generative AI to create image of herself in a hospital bed

'This should be illegal.'

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

Posted on Jun 19, 2023

A woman showed how she uses generative artificial intelligence to make a selfie look like she’s laying down in a hospital bed accompanied by a nurse.

In a TikTok posted on June 1, Madeline Salazar (@immadsal) shares a screen recording of herself taking a selfie and uploading it to Adobe Photoshop.

She uses the lasso tool to select the background of the photo (a pillow, bed, and part of a dresser) and types “hospital” into Photoshop’s generative AI fill tool. She adds a hospital gown and makes her hair look tangled.

To top it off, Salazar adds a hospital bracelet and a “woman smiling” next to her, who she dresses in scrubs and a stethoscope. The final result is very convincing, and on Monday, Salazar’s video had almost 10.5 million views.

“About to photoshop my way out of any and every plan,” Salazar wrote in the video’s caption.

@immadsal Replying to @Xavier Jacob Morris about to photoshop my way out of any and every plan #generativeai #adobephotoshop #adobeai #photoshopai #ai #aiprank ♬ Feral Anthems pt 4 – DJ L BEATS

Since posting the video, Salazar has shared other her other experiments with Photoshop’s generative AI tool: She created an AI thirst trap, dating profile, vacation photo, and showed how to use AI to remove people from photos.

Salazar has also posted her AI fails, which includes a video showing her attempt to add more details to her hospital selfie.

Many commenters were frightened by the convincing outcome of Salazar’s hospital selfie.

“Everything is a lie,” @jonah.m.funk commented. “I have no reason to trust anybody ever again.”

“This should be illegal,” @beebeescreamie wrote.

“Dude, no way,” @xavierjacobmorris commented. “That photoshop looks too real.”

*First Published: Jun 19, 2023, 4:56 pm CDT

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian and an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

