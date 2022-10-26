‘TJX companies really only be caring about customer service and never their employees’: HomeGoods worker says she was fired for asking customer who was complaining to apply for job

A HomeGoods employee says she was reprimanded after telling a complaining customer to fill out a job application after the customer allegedly grumbled about the cashier’s supposed slowness.

TikTok user @riyeaauniquee2.1 claims she was fired from the company shortly after her comment.

While @riyeaauniquee2.1 doesn’t speak in her short video, she dances in the background while text overlay on the screen reads: “Dance if you just got fired for asking a customer do she wanna apply to be a cashier, because she was complaining about how we going [too] slow.”

So far, her video has amassed over 322,000 views.

Of course, since the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of fields have suffered worker shortages. One study found that the rate at which workers quit their jobs remained higher over the last year than any time going back to the 1970s.

The video didn’t specify whether this specific HomeGoods was experiencing a labor shortage, however. But @riyeaauniquee2.1’s attempt to take matters with a whining customer into her own hands seemingly backfired.

It’s unclear whether @riyeaauniquee2.1 was able to land a new job, too. Still, many viewers applauded her for standing up for herself. The top comment on the video, with over 2,500 likes, reads: “You better than me girl. I be scared to even ask them for damn TJX cards.”

“NAH you in the right,” wrote another user. “But consider that a blessing, TJ Maxx company is hell.”

“I don’t see what you did wrong,” reads a third comment.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @riyeaauniquee2.1 via TikTok comment and TJX Companies, the owner of HomeGoods, via email.