‘That is the biggest f*cking red flag you could ever have’: Worker warns of jobs hiring you immediately after the interview

If a job interview feels too good to be true, it probably is — and that’s something TikTok user Ramez (@notramez) learned the hard way, as he shared his story in a viral video that has already amassed 1.6 million views as of Saturday.

“If you’re doing a job interview, and then right after the job interview, they offer you the job, don’t fucking take it,” he begins. “That is the biggest fucking red flag you could ever have.”

He then describes how, on his first day, Human Resources introduced him to one of the managers, who replied by saying, “Nope, not me. I didn’t hire him. I’m hiring my own guy, bro.”

“You could have just said, ‘Welcome!'” the user adds. “He could have just said, ‘Hey, welcome to the team. Glad to have you.’ You don’t have to say all that bullshit.”

Ramez says how the manager bragged that he made $50,000 that month in sales, and said that if Ramez made a sale, he’d buy them lunch. “And then he looks at me, and he’s like, ‘Don’t expect to eat for free off of my hard work.'” Ramez says.

The user continues, “You know, that’s my whole job is to help you. It’s not here to take from you.”

“Imagine every single person in the room,” he adds. “Their background on their computer screen was Wolf of Wall Street. Their favorite book was Jordan Belfort. Do you understand? Like, that was the kind of people I was working with.”

He then describes the most “outlandish” thing he says he experienced, which was a co-worker “shouting into the phone” and threatening a customer with lawyers because they wanted to back out of a sales deal.

“And then he goes, ‘I feel like Russia right now.’ And this was when Russia invaded Ukraine,” he says. “Imagine saying that to anybody.”

According to the TikToker, other co-workers responded to that comment by erupting in applause, while the manager stood up and shook the salesperson’s hand.

“What?” the bemused user added. “Don’t take a job like that.”

After the TikToker’s words of warning, a lot of commenters pinpointed the sales industry specifically as being the kind of job you should avoid.

“Sales industry is one of the most toxic and fraudulent industries,” one commenter wrote. “I had a job like that at 18 years old, never again.”

“These aggressive sales centers literally just prey off of hyping up college grads with promises of success,” another added.

A third commenter advised that job hunters “should be paying close attention to what the company actually sells,” explaining that “it tells a lot about culture and the salespeople you are working with.”

