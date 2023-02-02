‘Over beef from 8th grade? People are really just miserable’: Woman says hairdresser purposely cut all her hair off because she doesn’t like her

A woman on TikTok claims a hairdresser purposely cut her hair shorter than she asked—and she has the screenshots to prove it.

TikTok user Joshah (@whhoreontheshore) posted the video on Jan. 31. As of Feb. 1, the video reached over 535,000 views.

In the video, Joshah said she went to get her hair cut at Evans Hairstyling College in St. George, Utah because “it was cheap.” When she arrived for her cut, she was paired with Savannah, an old friend from 8th grade. Joshah said she ended their friendship because Savannah was a “bully.”

The TikToker explained that she is currently a freshman in college and hadn’t communicated with Savannah since their friendship ended.

“She brought me back just fine. We were catching up,” Joshah said. At that point, Savannah asked how much hair Joshah wanted cut.

“I said I don’t want the ends cut, just long, face-framing pieces. She insisted on a trim,” the TikToker said. “She showed me about three inches, and I agreed. I said that I would cry if my hair was short.”

Joshah continued to say that they were getting along during the appointment, and that she didn’t notice how short Savannah was cutting.

“When she was all done, she said, ‘Do you like it? Are you going to cry yourself to sleep now that your hair is short?’ I was in a state of shock and thought that was her being her normal mean self,” Joshah said.

After the appointment, “an old mutual friend from 8th grade” sent Joshah screenshots of Savannah’s conversations with her mother and the mutual friend.

Joshah displayed the screenshots, which showed Savannah bragging that she cut off “almost a foot” of Joshah’s hair. She said she contacted the Evans Hairstyling College but was told that it was a “personal” situation between her and Savannah.

“She is still at the school, and nothing was done,” Joshah said. “I should have walked out when I saw it was her, but I didn’t think this would happen.”

Joshah explained that having long hair is “part of [her] culture” and that she has contacted the police.

In the comments section, many viewers suggested that Joshah get in touch with the State Board of Cosmetology.

“CONTACT. STATE. BOARD. She will not be allowed to receive her license if proven guilty (obviously she is.) I’m so sorry this happened to you,” one user commented.

“This is the stuff that needs to be taken to state board!! She should never be able to cut anyones hair again,” another wrote.

“1000% contact state board and have them block the continuation of her license,” a third pressed.

Others called out Savannah for taking her personal feelings out on a customer’s hair.

“This was a personal grudge and they should kick her out. That was so wrong and I hope that school does something,” one user wrote.

“Not. Okay. Ever. As a hairstylist i’ve had people i don’t like or had past beef with sit in my chair and I’ve made them feel like any other client,” another shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Joshah via Instagram direct message and Evans Hairstyling College via email. Savannah has deactivated all social media accounts shown in the screenshots.