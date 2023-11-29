‘Next level genius’: Woman sprays herself with glitter before going out to deter cheating men

A woman on TikTok has set a shining example for how to repel cheating men.

While some women use fake boyfriends, wedding rings, or simply keep their distance at bars, TikTok user Maddie (@mdog4lyf) shared her own unique hack— spraying herself with a can of glitter before going out.

“Me spraying myself with glitter before the bars so all the men with girlfriends stay away from me,” the text overlay read. In her caption, she wrote “tehehe LITERALLY STAY AWAY THO.”

The thought behind the glitter is that it gets everywhere. That way, if a man who’s looking to cheat gets too close to her, he will later have to explain to his partner why he’s covered in glitter. It’s similar to other dead giveaways that leave a mark, such as lipstick on a shirt collar or a woman’s perfume.

By Wednesday, Maddie’s video had over 1.1 million views. The comments section was filled with people praising her for exposing cheaters, and for the cleverness of her glitter hack.

“That is SMART,” one user wrote, with the writing notes emoji.

“This is next level genius,” another commented.

“Yesss the hug repellent!!” a third wrote.

One woman shared an even sneakier version of the glitter trick. “We are 2 different ppl bc im spraying with glitter then hugging all the guys I know that are there w/out their gf,” she wrote.

Another woman gave testimony that spraying glitter works, and it helped her to catch her own partner cheating. “This works. I knew when my BD came home late one new year night covered in glitter…. girl did me a huge favor,” she wrote.

A third shared her own creative strategy to expose cheaters. “Whenever I ride in a new dates vehicle, I leave an old lip gloss behind in the door crevice to let my presence be known too,” she commented.

Glitter can also be used to get revenge on cheaters. In 2022, TikToker Nicole Walker got back at her cheating ex by glitter-bombing her apartment. There are glitter bomb contraptions you can purchase as a prank, but Walker simply bought glitter and threw it everywhere.

This shocking moment was captured in a viral TikTok video. She splayed glitter all over the floor, on the carpet, and in the kitchen drawers.

