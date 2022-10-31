‘Sooo you let her do a whole sleeve without saying something??’: Woman says ‘friend’ botched her arm tattoos, sparking debate

TikToker and dancer @indy_the_gemini shared how she was screwed over by a childhood friend-turned-tattoo artist she hired to create a $3,000 Banksy-themed arm sleeve.

The idea was to get black tats of famous pieces of art from the artist over a brick wall; however, she wasn’t happy with how the brickwork looked on her sleeve and elected to get the entire thing blacked out afterward.

Indy wrote in a text overlay of the TikTok: “When you decide to black out all of your shitty tatts you just spend 3k on bc you were tryna help out a childhood friends new tatt shop and she decided to f you over.”

“Just tryna support a friend and thats what i got,” she captioned the video, which was viewed over 2.1 million times.

Viewers, especially under this first video, criticized the TikToker for not looking down at the tattoo and for letting the friend continue working on it.

“Sooo you let her do a whole sleeve without saying something?? i’m confused,” one said.

“Friend or not, it’s a permanent marking! I’d be like, I’m good! I’m not a practice sheet,” another wrote.

Commenters were also curious as to what the previous tattoos looked like prior to her getting them blacked out and wanted to know more about the incident, which led her to post a storytime on the situation.

“I basically had a childhood friend of mine who just started her own tattoo shop … work on my arm. I started getting a tattoo when I was like 18,” she starts. “We went in to fill in with a brick pattern that I had picked out. I don’t know what happened, and I guess when she was doing it, I wasn’t paying enough attention. It’s my fault. A lot of this is my fault.”

At this point in the video, she shows up her wrist, which has yet to be entirely blacked out in ink. She posted another follow-up clip, offering more details of what she says happened.

“You can kind of see the original brick work. I don’t know if you can tell how shitty those lines are,” she continues. “I don’t know if it was just due to her inexperience or … she’s super heavy handed. I should’ve been paying attention, ’cause at the end of the day, it was a loss of about $3,000, … not including all of the money that I spent on the black out.”

She says that, as a dancer, she gets “paid based off how I look,” so she was embarrassed walking around with “shitty work” on her.

She also uploaded pictures of what the tattoo looked like.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @indy_the_gemini via TikTok comment for further information.