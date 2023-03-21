‘Sometimes a passenger doesn’t know when to stop’: Flight attendant shows how she tricks customers into believing they are getting a strong drink

A flight attendant posted the simple trick she uses to get passengers to think they’re getting a strong drink.

In the video, user Aunt D (@auntd68) is shown pouring cranberry juice into a cup full of ice. She fills the cup nearly to the brim with juice before adding a splash of vodka to just the top.

She gives a small smile before grabbing the drink and a napkin to walk over to the customer.

“Sometimes a passenger doesn’t know when to stop,” she said in the TikTok.

Based on the video, it seems safe to assume Aunt D isn’t doing this with all customer drinks—just with the ones who’ve had too much to drink and would benefit more from getting some water in their system (in this case, juice) than alcohol.

The flight attendant likely figured out that directly telling the passenger she was going to cut off their drinks wouldn’t end well, so the splash of vodka at the top was to trick them into thinking they were having a strong drink when they took their first sips.

Aunt D recorded the clip with the viral sound of someone singing, “I know something you don’t. I know something you will never know.”

The TikTok creator primarily shares content about her life as a flight attendant, interesting drinks she makes on the plane, and music-related skits.

People in the comments seemingly approved of the flight attendant’s trick and even offered their own suggestions.

“Put some in the straw then they think it’s extra strong,” a commenter said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @auntd68 via TikTok comment but did not immediately hear back.