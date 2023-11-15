‘You guys see that mold’: Grandma mistakes expired chocolate skull for a Halloween decoration

Grandmothers mean well, but their kind gestures can sometimes backfire. Case in point: the Halloween “decoration” that a TikToker’s grandma gave them turned out to be an expired chocolate skull covered in mold.

The video, posted by @buttersuser, shows the “Big Spooky Skull” in its original packaging. The white chocolate had turned yellow from age.

“Thanks grandma for giving me an expired chocolate from 2025 and saying it was a ‘Halloween decoration’ xx,” the text overlay read. The video was posted on Monday, and had already reached 431,700 views by Wednesday.

The TikToker highlighted that the skull was past its prime by pointing out the January 2015 “Best Before” date sticker on the back.

While expired chocolate is normally safe to eat if it’s been stored properly, it should avoided if it shows signs of spoilage. And in this case, it did, as the TikToker panned the camera in close to show mold growing all over the skull. “You guys see that mold,” the caption read.

People not only saw it, but their stomachs were turned by it.

“Why has it turned yellow, thats some scary stuff,” this user commented.

“It’s haunted with mold,” another wrote.

A third pointed out the the irony of the “Do Not Eat” warning that had been written on the back with a marker.

Some could understand how the grandma mistake the skull for a Halloween decoration. “I mean…it is spooky,” this woman wrote.

This isn’t the first time a grandma has been off her rocker. Some users shared their stories of their grandmothers giving expired gifts.

“This reminds me of when my grandma gave me like jam or something that expired in 2005,” a user commented.

“My grandma gave me peanut butter that expired in 2013,” another shared.

The internet is also rife with stories of grandmothers accidentally giving hilarious gifts to their family. Like when this grandson complimented his grandma’s nightgown and instantly regretted it.

“My 84-year-old grandmother apologized for having to wear her nightgown in front of us,” this user shared on Imgur. “I said it was no problem and that it actually looked very comfortable, so she immediately offered one to me. It’s not like I could have rejected this generous gift…”

Some gifts people can’t even be mad about, like this homemade vest a grandma made for her grandson to “wear to parties.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @buttersuser via TikTok comment.