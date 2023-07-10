‘No child should have to endure this’: Woman says she’s going to have ‘nightmares’ after seeing photos of father’s autopsy during murder trial

A woman says that she’s going to have nightmares after seeing photos of her father’s corpse during the trial of his murder.

Eva Benefield posted a TikTok on Thursday showing her eating during a lunch break from a hearing in her father’s murder trial. She wrote in the video’s overlay text saying that she was “having a mouse moment… after seeing photos of my dads autopsy.”

Benefield is the daughter of Doug Benefield, who was shot and killed by his wife, Ashley, in 2020. His murder has made headlines after being dubbed “The Black Swan Murder,” as Ashley is a ballerina. She says she shot Doug in self-defense.

In her TikTok, she used a popular audio called “mouse eating sound” that is used to denote an awkward situation in which someone is eating alone. The sound has been used in over 100,000 videos.

In the video’s caption, Benefield wrote that she thinks she’ll be having nightmares for a while after the trial.

On Monday, Benefield’s video had over 4.5 million views.

Benefield has shared much of her and her father’s story on TikTok and has said she is writing a memoir. She’s also been updating her followers on the arguments that have been presented in her father’s murder trial, which concluded last week.

Last year, she told Inverse that TikTok is “a way to explain her dark family history on her own terms” and that she uses humor as a coping mechanism. In June, she posted a video of herself wearing a T-shirt with Ashley Benefield’s mugshot on it.

Even though Benefield puts on a brave face, commenters on her viral video about her father’s autopsy expressed support, sympathy, and their condolences.

“I’m so sorry,” @angry_boomer57 commented. “No child should have to endure this.”

“I can’t even imagine,” @stromboliohmygod wrote. “My heart aches over this and I’m so sorry that this is reality for you.”

“That’s just about one of the worst things I can imagine,” @bees.n.bats commented. “What an awful thing to go through I am so sorry.”

With regard to the trial, Ashley Benefield’s defense team has submitted a motion for charges against her to be dismissed. Eva Benefield’s latest TikTok discusses her faith in the judge.

“Hopefully [the judge] does not dismiss,” Benefield says in her video. “I don’t think he will.”