‘You’re on your phone barely doing anything’: Employee confronts co-workers for not doing enough

Feeling like you’re carrying the weight of a project or task on your own while your co-workers seem to be slacking off is a common frustration. One worker recently experienced this firsthand and confronted his co-workers for their alleged lack of effort in a viral TikTok video.

In the clip, posted Dec. 20, TikToker Kyrell Bermingham (@kin6kyrell) filmed a video of himself admonishing his co-workers for having to do most of the work himself while they were distracted by their phones.

@kin6kyrell Tired of always having to do everything at the workplace while people don’t do shit except chill on their phone and do the bare minimum. ♬ original sound – Kyrell

“I’m done labeling boxes and everything because I did that whole thing by myself,” Kyrell says in the video. “You were on your phone doing barely anything. You’re there watching whatever you’re watching.”

The TikToker goes on to tell his co-workers that they need to finish the remaining work because he’s going to a different line. “I’m going to line four to do something because it’s not fair that I have to do all of that by myself,” he says.

He concludes, “I’m on my phone too, but I still make sure I get stuff done. I did that basically by myself so you guys figure it out and go do something.”

Accompanying the video was the caption, “Tired of always having to do everything at the workplace while people don’t do shit except chill on their phone and do the bare minimum.”

The video quickly gained traction on TikTok, amassing over 483,000 views, with many people expressing solidarity with the worker’s frustration and applauding him for remaining calm.

“Unbelievable bro i would’ve completely lost it the fact that both of them are just sitting there at work, crazy” one commenter said.

“You handled that really well!!!! You were calm and professional” another pointed out.

“They be the ones claiming they are so tired” a third commenter said jokingly.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kyrell via TikTok comment.