‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Emily Hampshire apologizes for ‘thoughtless’ Johnny Depp costume

Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire issued an apology on Thursday for wearing a Johnny Depp Halloween costume, saying it was “one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I’ve ever done.”

Hampshire, who played Stevie on Schitt’s Creek, posted an apology to Instagram, where she’d originally posted photos of the costume.

In the now-deleted photos, which were reposted by other users to X, Hampshire wears a brown pinstripe suit, slicked-back hair, and a mustache. She’s seated next to a friend in an Amber Heard costume.

In one photo, Hampshire holds a bottle, which some interpreted as a reference to an allegation during last summer’s Depp-Heard defamation trial; Heard claimed Depp sexually assaulted her with a bottle during a fight in Australia in 2015.

Both the Depp and Heard costumes are outfits from the trial. In one photo, the person dressed as Heard appears to be crying, something the actress was criticized for during testimony.

Amber was brutalized for years, raped with a wine bottle, faced litigation abuse in front of the whole world, and was terrorized to the point of leaving the country. You dressed as her abuser with a wine bottle prop like the one used to rape her. This is not a sufficient apology. https://t.co/52GEllWvCv pic.twitter.com/90g0WnAylj — Kelly Blaus 2.0 (@kblaus) November 1, 2023

“I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe,” Hampshire said in her apology post. “Domestic abuse is never, ever funny.”

Depp fans, many of whom targeted Heard with misogynistic memes and videos, flocked to the comments of Hampshire’s apology, assuring her that the costume was “hilarious” and calling out the “snowflakes.”

While the unsealing of court documents in August 2022 caused a lot of Depp supporters to reverse their stance, it’s clear that a year and a half after the trial, some stans are still locked into the misogyny.

“You shouldn’t have to apologise, that lying, abusive witch deserves everything that’s coming to her,” said one commenter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hampshire’s reps for comment.