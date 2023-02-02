‘Are they golden eggs???’: Customer receipts show 4x increase in egg prices from 2022 to 2023

A TikToker says the cost of eggs at her local supermarkets quadrupled in a year and that she has the receipts to prove it.

User @goldsbakery posted a viral video that compared two grocery store receipts: one from 2022 and the other from 2023. In 2022, she bought five dozen eggs for $9.59. In 2023, she bought the same number of eggs for $39.89.

The four-times jump left people feeling shell-shocked.

“Ouch!!!!!!!” one user commented. “Are they golden eggs???” added a second with a blushing emoji.

“That’s a 300% mark up,” wrote a third.

Some users, however, found @goldsbakery’s video to be misleading and said the price difference was because the TikToker shopped at two different grocery stores.

“Very misleading. NOT THE SAME STORE! Anything for a like. Right?” a user observed.

“Comparing Costco to another store. it’s obviously completely different pricing,” suggested another. “Something aint addin up,” wrote a third.

Since her first receipt was from Costco, people wondered why she stopped shopping there. “Why did you stop shopping at Costco ? It only went up $2,” one commenter wrote. “Just bought 5 dozen for $12 at Costco. Be smarter,” another added.

Some came to the user’s defense. “For everyone saying diff store, we’re talking 4x the price. While the store could play a factor the fact is eggs are ridiculously expensive!”

Other commenters joked that they prefer to live in denial about inflation: “Nervously laughing that I never even look at my receipts let alone keep them,” one person wrote.

Regardless of where the TikTok user shopped, it’s true that the cost of eggs has increased year over year. The price of eggs rose 60% in December from the previous year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. A report from the Federal Reserve Economic Data says that the cost of a dozen eggs in U.S. cities was $4.25 in 2022 compared to $1.48 a year earlier.

There has also been a shortage of eggs, primarily due to the bird flu. The USDA reported that as of Jan. 6, nearly 58 million birds had been affected.

On TikTok, some people said they’re skipping eggs entirely.

“Don’t buy eggs, buy something else,” one wrote. “*laughs in vegan*” another joked.

The Daily Dot reached out to @goldsbakery via TikTok comment.