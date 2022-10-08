‘Like they won’t throw you under the bus the first opportunity they get’: Workers warn against having too much fun with co-workers, sparking debate

A pair of TikTokers are using their platforms to warn viewers of possible repercussions of being too friendly with co-workers.

It’s not that being friends with co-workers is inherently bad—TikTokers Valeria (@valeriaalmarazzz) and Tati (@_iamtati22) are just reminding people that not everyone will act in the best interests of others when it comes to the workplace.

In Tati’s video, which was posted on Oct. 6, he wrote in the overlay text, “when you find yourself enjoying conversations with your coworkers like they won’t throw you under the bus.” Valeria posted a near-identical TikTok, which also went viral, where she wrote, “when you find yourself having TOO much fun [with] your coworkers like they won’t throw you under the bus first opportunity they get.”

“You will meet amazing people but most of your ‘friends’ at work will not hesitate to use anything you tell them against you if they need to,” @_iamtati22 clarified to a user who commented on his video.

Some viewers shared their own negative experiences of co-workers using what they knew about their personal lives against them.

“Bruhh I literally just said ‘man I quit’ after dealing with customers to my previous coworker and she run and tell my boss that I was for real quitting,” one commenter wrote.

“This just happened to me and I got removed off a case and re-training,” another user said. “Lesson learned.”

“Felt this recently lol,” a commenter echoed. “Found out they were dropping info to our department manager, just because they recently got promoted.”

Others shared that they avoided making friends at work for this reason alone.

“I don’t make friends at work for this reason,” a user shared. “I’m cordial but that’s it.”

“I let them talk about themselves,” another wrote. “They know nothing about me.”

“No but for real gotta keep them conversations business professional at all times,” a commenter agreed.

The Daily Dot reached out to @valeriaalmarazzz and @_iamtati22 via Instagram direct message for this story.