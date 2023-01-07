‘There could not be a joke less funny’: Domino’s delivery driver says customers joked about pulling a gun on him when he knocked on their door

A Domino’s Pizza delivery driver says the customers at one of his recent deliveries “joked” about pulling a gun on him. He did not find it funny.

The driver (@dominos_boy) posted a TikTok video retelling the conversation he had with the customers. He says the delivery began like any other Domino’s delivery — with him knocking on the customers’ door.

After knocking, he heard a man and woman inside, the TikToker says. The woman inside the home alerted the man that she heard a noise outside, and the man inside allegedly told her to “get the gun.” The TikToker says the man then warned him, saying “Keep walking buddy,” presumably through the door.

The driver says he was “stunned” and barely stammered out that he was delivering pizza. When the man and woman slowly open their garage door, the driver says he held one hand up while he held the pizza with the other.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I’m just delivering pizza, did you order pizza,” the driver says, recounting what he told the customers.

At that, the man and woman laughed in his face and said “gotcha,” the driver says.

“There could not be a joke less funny,” he says, shaking his head in the video. “That’s the least funny joke that’s ever been told. Don’t do that, do not do that.”

To emphasize the driver’s ending point, the video’s caption reads in all caps, “DO NOT DO THIS! I CAN NOT STRESS THAT ENOUGH.”

Several viewers commented under the video how they would have reacted in the situation.

“Bro you’re better than me bc i would’ve thrown the damn pizza at them and been like gotcha,” one viewer commented.

“I would have just told them ‘you don’t threaten Domino’s’ and taken the pizza and walked away. It takes a heartless manager to fire for that,” a second viewer commented.

A third wrote, “As a former pizza restaurant manager, I would have banned them from ordering. That’s not a joke. Your safety isn’t a joke.”

Others expressed concern at the couple’s “joke” and commiserated about the dangers of being a food delivery driver.

“Pizza delivery drivers don’t get enough. you all deserve 100,000 a year,” one user said.

“Delivery is one of the most dangerous jobs in America,” another user said.

Someone else wrote, “stuff like this is not funny and actually mean. I hate jokes like this.”

One user asked if the creator was at least tipped properly, to which he replied, “$6.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Domino’s via email.