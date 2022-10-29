‘It’s clear you have never touched a woman’: People react to Doja Cat being body shamed by men after musician shared topless photos

Following the release of topless photos of musician Doja Cat shared from her 27th birthday celebration, the singer was on the receiving end of heft criticism of her body. Fans have taken to multiple platforms to call out these critics for body shaming.

In addition to criticizing the body shaming of Doja Cat, some are also pointing to the labeling of the photos’ release as a “leak,” when Doja Cat herself called for any of the party’s attendees to share such photos with her. According to Tone Deaf, the “Say So” singer posted the photos herself while tagging friend and rapper Dreezy, though it was taken down after a brief period.

IF ANYBODY GOT NUDES OF ME FROM LAST NIGHT PLEASE SEND CUZ I WANNA POST EM — halloween woman (@DojaCat) October 22, 2022

“Men referring to Doja’s naked pics as ‘leaks’—when she posted them consensually—shows how addicted they are to sexuality through coercion, distorted dominance, assault, and control.” Twitter user @victoriadevall wrote. “It isn’t a ‘leak’ if she posted it consensually, but you can only get off if she didn’t.”

men referring to doja’s naked pics as “leaks” – when she posted them consensually – shows how addicted they are to sexuality through coercion, distorted dominance, assault, and control. it isn’t a “leak” if she posted it consensually, but you can only get off if she didn’t. — Victoria de Vall (@victoriadevall) October 27, 2022

On TikTok, many took issue with those shaming Doja Cat’s breasts in the photos, which some have called “mid.”

@scoobyboobydoobie THIS IS MY PERSONAL APOLOGY TO DOJA CAT FOR THE ACTIONS OF THE MOST DISTURBING SPECIES TO WALK THIS EARTH. MEN ♬ Gilded lily – user19192570443

“Some of these men have never seen a woman’s body outside of porn because how are you mad over Dojas tatas?” TikTok user @scoobyboobydoobie wrote in a text overlay.

Another user, @1800titties, wrote that the criticism of Doja Cat’s body revealed something about the critics themselves.

@1800titties men are so chronically online like PLEASE look around you at REAL women and not reddit for once ♬ hills remix Nicki Minaj –

“The guys calling Doja Cat’s boobs saggy are basically admitting how addicted to (porn) they are,” they wrote in a text overlay on their video. “They look great wtf. Like sorry they aren’t fake and don’t go up to her shoulders I guess.”

TikToker @kcawyss3up also reiterated the point that the photos weren’t leaked and that there is no standard breast shape.

@kcawyss3up yall so use to photoshopped bodies its sad ♬ original sound – peekaboo

“For starters, the Doja Cat titty pics aren’t leaked, she was walking around topless for her party posing for pictures so y’all can stop with that shit,” they say. “Secondly, everyone’s like, ‘why are they deflated,’ ‘oh my god mid,’ it’s like y’all don’t know how to react when you see a natural body. ‘I thought they would be bigger,’ ‘Well why are they like that? Why do they look like that,’ it’s clear you have never touched a woman.”

Some even took the criticism of Doja Cat personally, viewing their own bodies in the context of such harsh backlash.

“When people are body shaming Doja Cat for having saggy boobs but yours are down to your knees at 21,” TikTok user @poutygirlll wrote in a text overlay on her own video.

