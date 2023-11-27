A man was allegedly streaking in Disneyland’s It’s a Small World Ride as well as other areas of the park, where he was recorded in multiple photos and videos that have been posted online. The man was arrested following the incident.

First reported by the Daily Mail, a man undressed in a boating stream in Disneyland’s Magic Kingdom in Anaheim, California. The man also climbed onto the animatronics platform on the park’s It’s A Small World ride.

Monique Armijo (@moenikke_in_the_parks) posted a TikTok on Monday showing the man, who has been identified as 26 years old and whose name has not been released, climbing on the ride. A Disneyland staff member is heard ordering the undressed man to stop.

“Hope he gets the help he needs! This is not okay!” Armijo wrote in the video’s caption. “Especially then getting fully undressed outside!! This park is FULL of kids.”

On Monday, Armijo’s video had over 4.5 million views on TikTok.

Ashley Esquada, who was also on the ride during the incident, tweeted a photo of the man on Monday. In a reply to her tweet, she said she was stuck on It’s a Small World for four hours.

I AM ON SMALL WORLD AND THERE WAS A STREAKER, I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/AeP7fiuvwI — Ashley Esqueda, Christmas Bauble (@AshleyEsqueda) November 26, 2023

Esquada elaborated on her experience in the comments of a Reddit thread about the incident: She said she saw the man “run past through a door” while clothed and after he had left his boat, which visitors ride in to view It’s a Small World.

In a statement to Deadline, a representative for Disneyland Resort said that the man “got off the ride while it was in motion,” and the attraction was stopped when park operators were made aware of the situation.

Afterward, the man was escorted out of the park by six police officers who arrested him “on suspicion of indecent exposure,” and for being under the influence, the Daily Mail reported.

In a statement to the Daily Dot, the Anaheim Police Department said that the man was taken to the hospital “as a precaution.”

