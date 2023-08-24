‘So did the people in the emergency row do their jobs?’: Delta passengers evacuate via inflatable slide after plane has flat tire

Airplane passengers evacuated down an inflatable slide after a tire on a Delta Air Lines flight popped during landing.

The main left tire blew on Aug. 2 around 6pm when flight 1437 took a rough landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The evacuation via inflatable slide was captured in a viral video by TikTok user Kamari Mommy (@johniquec).

“Soooo this happened the other day on my flight with delta,” she captioned her video that by Thursday had been viewed more than 1.2 million times. “Crazy experience honestly so thankful that it wasnt worse that it was.”

The video shows passengers being instructed by the crew to “leave everything” and “jump and slide.”

“We got a flat tire,” Kamari zooms in on the landing gear after recording herself and two other passengers going down the slide. “They landed so hard like the f*cking tire,” she adds while the camera shows passengers on the tarmac.

The video then shows passengers on a bus headed to the terminal and watching several vehicles surround the plane.

Commenters on the TikTok video praised the passengers for following the instructions.

“So impressed that no one took bags!” one wrote. “Everyone on that flight deserves an award for that!”

“Not a bag in sight,” another commented with clapping emojis.

Some people shared that they would’ve ignored the instructions to leave everything behind.

“My toxic trait is that I’m grabbing my stuff,” a user commented. “Leave everything? Hell na I would take my purse lol,” another wrote.

These viewers were schooled on safety.

“When we say LEAVE EVERYTHING, trust and believe we enforce it,” a woman wrote. “We go down that slide last and bags could puncture it.”

Another shared that it’s a matter of life and death. “Y’all in comments joking about taking your bag but you do realize if the gas tank was hit the plane could explode right? The little time could save u.”

There’s a Federal Aviation Administration rule that planes should be designed so passengers can evacuate an aircraft within 90 seconds if needed. The inflatable slide is a way to get passengers off a flight quickly.

But some viewers saw the slide as a means of enjoyment, not necessity.

“Knowing the person I am… I would’ve asked to slide again,” a woman commented.

Since the flat tire was an emergency, someone wondered whether the people sitting in the emergency exit row did their job or not.

“So did the people in the emergency row do their jobs?” the woman asked.

While these seats usually have more legroom, there is a catch: The people in these seats are asked by flight attendants to follow a few rules in the event of an emergency.

This includes operating the exit door, which explains why people who sit in these seats must be over 15 years old and physically capable.

In addition to Delta releasing a statement on the incident, Kamari gave her own update on how passengers were compensated for their trouble.

In another video, she shared that Delta gave passengers a $45 meal credit, a hotel voucher, and a refund on the flight.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kamari via TikTok comment and Delta via email.