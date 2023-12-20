Delta app on phone(l), Woman(c), Giftbox(r)

Miguel Lagoa/Shutterstock @dritakalaj24/Tiktok @dritakalaj24/Tiktok (Licensed)

Traveler receives holiday gift box from Delta Airlines

"Now I want to see the employee Christmas gift."

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

IRL

Posted on Dec 20, 2023

A woman received a gift box from Delta Airlines, which includes a flight booked through Delta.

In a TikTok posted yesterday, @dritakalaj24 says she received a gift box from Delta Airlines that included Cadence toiletries containers, a toiletries bag, a Biscoff cookie, an AirFly bluetooth audio transmitter, a Resy restaurants gift card, and a gift card “to a flight booked anywhere in the world through Delta.”

“Anyone else get a gift box surprise from Delta for being such a loyal customer?” @dritakalaj24 says in her video.

On Wednesday, @dritakalaj24’s TikTok had over 275,000 views on TikTok.

@dritakalaj24 #Deltagift #christmassuprise #travel #amex #happymail ♬ original sound – dritakalaj24

Although many in @dritakalaj24’s comments section were surprised that she received such an extravagant gift from the airline—and asked how many flights they’d have to take to receive a similar reward—some commenters said that they were gifted Away brand suitcases from Delta.

On the official Delta subreddit (r/Delta), other Delta flyers also shared that they’ve received Away suitcases from the airline. Redditors also say they’ve received gift chests with cheese, crackers, a cutting board, and a Tumi bag after flying a million miles. A Facebook post from a Delta flyer who recently hit a million miles with the airline shows that he received a gift bag that included champagne.

One commenter on @dritakalaj24’s TikTok mentioned the labor disputes that Delta has endured as a company in the past year: Delta employees (including flight attendants, mechanics, and cargo workers) are working to unionize, and Delta’s pilots were recently granted a new contract with higher wages and benefits.

“I’m glad delta is doing this instead of paying their employees a decent wage,” the commenter wrote.

“Now I want to see the employee Christmas gift,” another added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @dritakalaj24 and Delta Airlines.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Dec 20, 2023, 11:24 am CST

Tricia Crimmins

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian and an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

Tricia Crimmins
 