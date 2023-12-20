Traveler receives holiday gift box from Delta Airlines

A woman received a gift box from Delta Airlines, which includes a flight booked through Delta.

In a TikTok posted yesterday, @dritakalaj24 says she received a gift box from Delta Airlines that included Cadence toiletries containers, a toiletries bag, a Biscoff cookie, an AirFly bluetooth audio transmitter, a Resy restaurants gift card, and a gift card “to a flight booked anywhere in the world through Delta.”

“Anyone else get a gift box surprise from Delta for being such a loyal customer?” @dritakalaj24 says in her video.

On Wednesday, @dritakalaj24’s TikTok had over 275,000 views on TikTok.

Although many in @dritakalaj24’s comments section were surprised that she received such an extravagant gift from the airline—and asked how many flights they’d have to take to receive a similar reward—some commenters said that they were gifted Away brand suitcases from Delta.

On the official Delta subreddit (r/Delta), other Delta flyers also shared that they’ve received Away suitcases from the airline. Redditors also say they’ve received gift chests with cheese, crackers, a cutting board, and a Tumi bag after flying a million miles. A Facebook post from a Delta flyer who recently hit a million miles with the airline shows that he received a gift bag that included champagne.

One commenter on @dritakalaj24’s TikTok mentioned the labor disputes that Delta has endured as a company in the past year: Delta employees (including flight attendants, mechanics, and cargo workers) are working to unionize, and Delta’s pilots were recently granted a new contract with higher wages and benefits.

“I’m glad delta is doing this instead of paying their employees a decent wage,” the commenter wrote.

“Now I want to see the employee Christmas gift,” another added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @dritakalaj24 and Delta Airlines.