‘He was too ’embarrassed’ to pick them up at the store’: Woman says grocery delivery driver refused to buy feminine hygiene products she ordered

A woman on TikTok says her grocery delivery driver was too “embarrassed” to buy the menstrual hygiene products she ordered.

The woman, named Jenn (@jennyddp), posted a now-viral TikTok video with the sound of a woman screaming to illustrate how frustrated she felt with the delivery driver. As of Saturday, the video reached 1.2 million views.

“This is what it sounded like in my head when the guy delivering my groceries straight up REFUSED to add the feminine hygiene products I ordered because he’s a childish man who doesn’t care that I literally NEED them,” Jenn wrote in the video’s on-screen text. “He was too ’embarrassed’ to pick them up at the store.”

The video garnered a slew of comments, mainly from women who related to the TikToker’s frustration at her “immature” delivery driver.

“How do they not get fired immediately for refusing to do their job outright like that,” one viewer commented.

Another wrote in all caps, “I HÂTE WHEN I GET MEN ON INSTACART THEY DONT EVEN TRY.”

Someone else commented, “It’s like they think we are going to judge them like they are buying it for themselves. Like obviously we know it’s not for you dude.”

Other viewers shared their own horror stories of having to deal with men who acted immature, childish, or even disgusted around menstrual hygiene products.

“I had an unopened fully wrapped clean tamp fall out of my purse and my ex literally SCREAMED and backed away. ex now obvi,” one user said.

“My dad has 5 daughters. refuses to even *look* at a box of pads,” a second user wrote.

A third commented, “once had a doctor tell a nurse to tell me he didn’t want to discuss my period because he doesn’t like ‘girly things.'”

“One time my brother had a meltdown bc I had my tampons on the bathroom counter…still in the box…in a CVS bag,” a fourth said.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.