‘It’s been an hour and I only got like 2 calls’: Law firm receptionist says she ‘just chills’ at her job, gets to watch Netflix

A TikToker who works as a receptionist and administrative assistant for a law firm has stoked conversation about desk jobs that allow for some flexibility on the clock.

In the video which has drawn over 900,000 views as of Saturday, poster @kyutieby_kat shows herself at her desk, using a text overlay on the video to explain how easy she believes her job is.

“I love my Receptionist/Admin Assistant job,” a text overlay on the video reads. “It’s been an hour and I only got like 2 calls. Just chilling and get to watch Netflix.”

User @kyutieby_kat declined the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Several viewers have shared that they do almost exactly the same thing at their desk or office jobs that have significant lulls throughout the day.

“I do this, but from home as a loan processor,” one commenter wrote. “I worked maybe 1hr today. My house is clean and laundry caught up!!”

“Working in a 5star hotel for 3 hours instead of 9.. the rest 6 hours chilling on netflix and getting paid more than 2k monthly.. i like it,” another user wrote.

“Same! Literally maybe 20 calls in a day and I sit there and watch Netflix or listen to podcasts,” another viewer wrote.

Others shared that their jobs as administrative assistants and receptionists were too busy to allow for activities like watching Netflix on the clock.

“Wow I work in a call centre line we got like 10000 calls in one hour and by the time we went home my lips feels like just got stung by a bee,” one commenter wrote.

“I’m an admin assistant for a surgeon and I’ve literally never known a moment of peace pls,” another user said.

“Try being a receptionist at the doctors office. phone calls never stopppp holy,” one user commented.