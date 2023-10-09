‘You buy them with tickets’: Dave and Buster’s offers makeup wipes as a prize

TikTok users are having mixed reactions to an unexpected item found in Dave and Buster’s prize room: makeup remover wipes.

TikToker says Dave and Buster’s is selling makeup wipes

In a TikTok posted on Oct. 6, user Dani (@stawchansky) shows off a shelf in the Dave and Buster’s arcade prize room; a package of makeup remover wipes is one of the prizes offered.

“Have y’all ever heard of buying makeup remover wipes in the Dave and Buster’s prize lounge?” she asks, holding up the package of wipes. “You buy them with tickets.”

In the video’s caption, Dani added the hashtag #todayilearned. By Monday, her video had over 300,000 views.

Many commenters on Dani’s video were concerned about the safety of using the wipes, worried that they would cause burns or irritation.

“I feel like kids are getting this because they want to feel grownup & they’re parents aren’t buying them. going to probably burn the skin,” one commenter wrote.

“I just ~know~ my skin would burn after using that,” another shared.

Are makeup wipes safe?

Many dermatologists do not recommend the use of makeup remover wipes.

In an interview for Byrdie, dermatologist Dr. Marie Jhin says, “Makeup wipes might leave behind residue and fail to thoroughly cleanse the pores, which can contribute to various skin concerns.”

She recommends using a proper cleanser instead to ensure that the skin is properly cleaned and free of residue.

“Many of the wipes on the market contain chemicals that can be irritating and harmful to the skin such as phthalates, parabens, fragrances etc,” Dermatologist Dr. Stefani Kappel says.

She also warns that makeup wipes can strip the skin of its natural oils, contributing to dryness and irritation.

The wipes shown in Dani’s video are Cleen Beauty Coconut Water Hibiscus Face Wipes, advertised as using “only the highest quality, natural ingredients to achieve clean and effective formulas for everyone.”

The brand prides itself on its “clean” ingredients, free of parabens, phthalates, and petroleum derivatives.

Is the Yuka app reliable for skincare?

One commenter suggested scanning the wipes with the Yuka app, a popular app that analyzes ingredients of food and cosmetic items and flags ingredients considered to be unhealthy or hazardous. The app then assigns the product a rating out of 100, with a higher score being more desirable.

However, Yuka has become a point of controversy, as many experts are calling its system unreliable and not a trustworthy measure of whether or not a product is safe.

TikTok user and cosmetic chemist Chareè (@chareesbeauty) addressed Yuka in a video in which she shares that Yuka’s rating system is based on the staff’s “opinion” of a product rather than factual evidence.

Chareè says that while Yuka does cite scientific journals, the results of the studies mentioned have likely been taken out of context and misinterpreted. Because of this, the rating does not account for interactions between ingredients, dosages, or differing results between human and animal trials.

In addition, Yuka also does not cite sources for ingredients that they classify as “safe.”

“The app relies on consumers’ blind trust in their opinion by removing potential negative information about ingredients they classify as ‘safe,’” Chereè wrote in her video’s text overlay. “This goes against their goal to help consumers ‘make sense of product labels.’”

Popular beauty and skincare TikToker Mary (@glowingwithmary) called out Yuka in a video of her own.

“The app is really misleading, and makes people think their products are dangerous or toxic when they’re just not,” she says.

She explains that cosmetics are formulated carefully with certain ingredients at certain concentrations for safety and effectiveness but that Yuka does not take this into consideration.

Skin products and chemophobia

Clean beauty has become a popular marketing buzzword, with an industry valued at more than $6 billion. Cosmetic retail giant Sephora boasts a “Clean at Sephora” section with thousands of products.

While there’s nothing wrong with a consumer making the personal decision to avoid certain chemicals, some are concerned that “clean beauty” marketing could be contributing to a rise in “chemophobia,” or an irrational fear of chemicals, among consumers.

In a video from 2020, chemist and TikToker Lisa (@lisagrrera) pointed out a few warning signs of a brand encouraging chemophobia in their marketing. Among them are assertions that natural ingredients are better or safer than FDA-approved synthetics and the popular phrase “If you can’t pronounce it, it doesn’t belong on your skin.”

Despite Cleen Beauty marketing their wipes as “clean” and safe for all skin types, many reviews mention a heavy fragrance, which many dermatologists recognize as a potential trigger for contact dermatitis.

However, some reviewers and commenters on Dani’s video shared that they do enjoy using the wipes and haven’t noticed any negative reactions, including some with sensitive skin.

As for Dave and Buster’s, the inclusion of makeup remover wipes seems par for the course, as the popular gaming restaurant expands its prize selection. A video posted in March shows a large array of items in their prize lounge, from socks to sleep masks to even an air fryer.

“Dave and busters prize room is literally a five below in disguise,” one user commented on Dani’s video, referring to the popular retail chain that mostly sells products priced $5 or under.

“Honestly I’d be into doing some everyday shopping at D&B,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dani via TikTok comment, Dave and Buster’s via email, and Cleen Beauty via Instagram direct message.