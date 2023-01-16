‘I think we’re on CVS side on this one…’: Customer tries to put CVS on blast for closing early. It backfires

A customer’s attempt to call out drugstore chain CVS for denying them entry just before closing has backfired, as viewers are defending the actions of the employee in a now-viral TikTok.

In the video that has garnered over 825,000 views on TikTok, Ragnar Helsson (@ragnar_helsson) films a CVS employee at the door, telling them that they are closing too early and depriving customers of medications by closing at 8:58pm instead of 9pm.

“So I went to my local CVS on Maryland Parkway, and as you can see it was before their closing time of 9pm,” text overlay reads. “There were other people already there outside trying to get in as I was driving up, so they obviously had closed at LEAST 5 minutes early if not more. And this was their reaction. They did not give ONE damn. And then dude tried to BS me with ‘security reasons’. Yeah right. Great customer service CVS.”

Overwhelmingly, viewers sided with the employees, who were only closing the store a few minutes early, based on the time shown by Helsson.

“Do people not realize how inconsiderate it is to come shopping a minute before a place closes?” one commenter wrote.

“Who the hell shows up 1min before closing?” another said.

“You joking right,” a third added. “Those workers are tired and to close a minute early is normal.”

Others pointed out that the reactions in the comments section didn’t pan out how Helsson expected.

“This video sure didn’t go the way he thought it was,” one commenter wrote.

“He def thought these comments would look diff,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Helsson via TikTok comment and to CVS via email.