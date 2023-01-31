restaurant employee speaking to customer with caption 'They locked me in the restaurant cuz somebody at the bday dinner didn't pay' (l) women in restaurant clapping with caption 'They locked me in the restaurant cuz somebody at the bday dinner didn't pay' (c) restaurant employee speaking to customer with caption 'They locked me in the restaurant cuz somebody at the bday dinner didn't pay' (r)

@myhoneysmacks/TikTok

‘2023 we gotta stop with the broke friends!’: Customers get locked in Shogun after someone from birthday dinner refuses to pay

'That’s embarrassing. like yah mad at the restaurant. but ur friend didnt pay??'

Rebekah Harding 

Rebekah Harding

IRL

Posted on Jan 31, 2023

A TikToker says that the workers at Shogun, a Japanese restaurant in Huntsville, Ala., locked them in the restaurant after a member of their party didn’t pay.

TikTok user @myhoneysmacks posted the video on Jan. 28. As of Jan. 31, the video has reached over 228,000 views.

The 40-second video starts with footage of one of the workers playing a drum for the TikToker’s table. The footage then changes to a clip of a different worker confronting the TikToker and her friends.

“They locked me in the restaurant cuz somebody at the bday dinner didn’t pay,” @myhoneysmacks wrote in a text overlay.

@myhoneysmacks Since she left they tried to make me pay & they locked me in #shogun #Huntsville #alabma #japanesefood #Japanese #food #outtoeat #dinner #supper #omg #lockedup ♬ original sound – My Honey Smacks 🍯🐝 Youtuber

In the comments section, many users defended the worker for confronting the party.

“2023 we gotta stop with the broke friends!” one user commented.

“That’s embarrassing. like yah mad at the restaurant. but ur friend didnt pay?? bein mad at the wrong ppl,” a second wrote.

“I don’t blame the restaurant. Pay your friends bill and then ask them to pay u back. Like this wasn’t necessary,” another added.

In a comment, @myhoneysmacks said that her friend didn’t eat anything, which was why she refused to pay.

The Daily Dot reached out to @myhoneysmacks and Shogun via email.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Jan 31, 2023, 5:40 pm CST

Rebekah Harding

Rebekah Harding is a freelance reporter for the Daily Dot. She has digital and print bylines in Men’s Health, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and more.

Rebekah Harding
 