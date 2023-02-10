‘I’m not here for your entertainment’: Server calls out customer for asking him to play a tipping game for views

A viral TikToker has called out one of the customers at his serving job for asking him to play a game to determine how much his tip would be.

The TikToker, Quinn Pratt (@quinnpratt5), calls himself the “best storyteller on TikTok” and has more than 3 million followers. In one of his recent videos, he tells his followers they may see a video circulating “that doesn’t really paint [him] in the best of light.”

Pratt says he was working at his server job, and one of his tables seated a YouTuber, TikToker, or some other social media influencer. According to Pratt, the customer pulled out their phone and began recording, and called Pratt over.

The TikToker says the customer had set up a game with four or five closed envelopes on the table. They told him each envelope held money ranging between $1 to $300, and that one of them would be his tip. The customer told Pratt to pick an envelope and decide if he wanted to keep it or swap it for another, describing “some stupid ass game,” Pratt says. Whatever envelope he ended up with would be his tip.

Pratt says he looked the customer right in the face and told him, “I ain’t got time for this bullshit.”

“I am super busy. Whatever you leave me as a tip is my tip,” Pratt says in the video, retelling what he told the customer. “I don’t give a fuck, I’m not here to play a little game with you. I am at my place of employment — not here to play some fucked up little carnival game that you’ve devised and put together in order to get some views and likes on TikTok.”

He adds that the customer shouldn’t come into a restaurant and expect to distract servers from their jobs.

“I’m not here for your entertainment or your channel,” Pratt says.

The customer’s response was that they were just trying to give Pratt a chance to get $300, the TikToker says. But he didn’t buy it and called out the customer for using him to get views for their channel.

After that, the customer unsurprisingly didn’t end up leaving a tip for him, Pratt says.

“Listen, if you wanna bless a server because you believe they’re underpaid and everything like that, just fucking do it,” Pratt says. “Don’t make a stupid ass game out of it, trying to further your channel because if you try and do that bullshit, it’s very obvious that this is self-serving.”

Several viewers agreed with the TikToker, saying the customer’s game seemed “demeaning.”

“It’s not right it’s almost like they think servers have no dignity and will do anything for a tip. Leave a tip or don’t I wouldn’t do that,” one viewer commented.

“It seems demeaning,” another viewer wrote.

Someone else said, “The jumping through hoops is what did it for me. They’re supposed to tip you cause you’re doing your job, not entertaining them and their audience.”

Some users applauded Pratt for standing his ground — even if it meant not getting a tip at the end.

“Good for you I’m sorry they didn’t tip you but I’m glad you stood your ground,” one user said.

“You don’t mess with a servers tips. that’s messed up. so sorry you had to put up with this hun,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.