A mother bought her child a toy that resembles a cubicle and includes phrases like “per my last email.”

In a TikTok posted on December 18, TikToker @stealth_revenger shows a Fisher Price children’s toy she bought for her baby that she calls “baby’s first cubicle.” The toy, which includes a seat for her baby, comes with a toy computer, office supplies, succulent, coffee cup, tissues, a calendar, tape dispenser, cell phone, and sticky notes. When the TikToker pushes buttons on the toy computer, a child’s voice is heard saying “per my last email,” “let’s circle back to that,” and “whoops, I was on mute.”

“I work from home, I wish I was on vacation,” the toy is heard saying. “Is it five o’clock yet?”

@stealth_revenger says that she bought the toy without fully understanding its concept, and that it teaches children about the corporate world in order to indoctrinate them.

On Wednesday, her video had almost 940,000 views on TikTok.

Many commenters on @stealth_revenger’s video said they found the toy’s premise to be “dark.”

“This is DARK,” a commenter wrote. “Hilarious, but DARK.”

“This is the real dystopia,” another said.

“That is the saddest toy I’ve ever seen!” a TikToker wrote.

Others said they wondered why Fisher Price would make a corporate-inspired toy for kids.

“Someone check on the fisher price office workers,” a commenter said. “They are NOT okay.”

“Someone at Fischer Price literally just looked around them and built a toy,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @stealth_revenger and Mattel, Fisher Price’s parent company.