‘The Uber will leave if you’re late, but you thought a cruise ship would accommodate?’: Woman says cruise ship left her behind stranded on island

A woman sparked debate on TikTok after posting a now-viral video claiming her Celebrity Cruises ship left her behind on an island.

TikTok user @phfame00 posted the video on Feb. 26. In it, she showed her cruise ship on the horizon. She wrote in a text overlay: “Y’all my boat left me wtf celebrity cruises.”

“What in the fuck am I supposed to do? I’m literally stuck on this island,” the TikToker said.

In the comments section, users berated @phfame00 for missing her cruise’s scheduled departure.

“Cruise ships do not leave people who get back ON TIME,” one user wrote.

“For the boat to be that far out, you must’ve been at least a half hour late,” another stated.

“They tell you so many times when you should be back and that it’s ur responsibility. the ship didnt leave you, you left the ship,” a third added.

Other viewers suggested that the TikToker book a plane ticket to get off the island.

“Catch a flight n go home baby,” one commenter proposed.

“Catch a flight to the cruise next stop like I did… [it] happened to me…” another suggested.

In a short follow-up video, @phfame00 revealed that she met the ship “at the next port” and was able to get back on her cruise.

The Daily Dot reached out to @phfame00 and Celebrity Cruises via email.