‘The man spent a whole $1.50 and he doesn’t have raw onions!’: Customer yells at Costco employee over removal of community raw onions

In a viral video with over 2.3 million views, the established TikTok account of Old Jewish Men (@oldjewishmen) shared their newest complaint: no raw onions at the Costco hot dog bar.
“@Costco we’ve noticed and we’re taking action,” the caption read.
The older man walked up to the Costco counter to ask about his beloved raw onions that were missing as a topping.
“How do you expect me to eat this [without] onions?” he asks. The Costco employee informed the older man that they haven’t had the raw onions out since the pandemic occurred.
“How do you expect me to eat this then? I mean really,” he emphasized.
After a few exchanges of unintelligible words between the employee and the man, he eventually walked away.
“They can’t be serious,” he says at the end of the video.
In the comments section, users understood the older man’s complaints.
“I feel his pain. I miss the community onions,” one user agreed.
“I mean c’mon Costco. The man spent a whole $1.50 and he doesn’t have raw onions!” another said.
“I totally agree with you grandpa!” a third user commented.
The Old Jewish Men account is dedicated to sharing complaints and hot takes that represent the Jewish community.
