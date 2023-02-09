‘I used to be a consultant and I did this to get meetings canceled’: Cost of meeting featured on workers’ Google Calendar invite

A TikToker’s video features a Google Calendar invite highlighting the cost of the meeting, which is likely determined by the length of time and a potential average or other figure representing the wage of employees involved.

Posted by @miriam_tinny, the video was viewed over 1.3 million times. While it’s unclear if the meeting invite is real, it showcases a reality for many, as made evident in the comments section.

The screengrab of the invite featured in the video may have been Photoshopped; it originated with the now-defunct Instagram account @0xgaut, according to the caption of the post shown in the video. However, there are Google Chrome plug-ins that allow the time cost of a meeting to be calculated and added to the invitation.

“Could you imagine a world in which we had this,” the poster says in the video. “First of all, there would have to be pay transparency. Second of all, there would be fewer meetings. But at what cost? Pun intended.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @miriam_tinny via contact form regarding the video.

Two of the meeting invitees are paid $144 per hour, according to the screenshot. Others are paid $84, $110, and $120. Many viewers are struck by the wages shown in the video.

“I can’t even fathom being paid that much,” one commenter wrote.

Others explored the implications for attaching a cost to meetings and allowing rate or pay transparency to facilitate the calculation, with some saying they were already seeing similar things shared at work.

“I had a boss ask me to do this calculations for our meetings (I work in construction),” one commenter wrote. “Some were in the thousands of $ per meeting.”

“Had a peer who would round up how much each huddle and meeting costed us,” another said.

“My boss did this once for his own entertainment,” a third shared. “The monthly Ops meeting costs $60k for the day.”