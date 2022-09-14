‘As the candidate they should be providing that to me and not the other way around’: Man turns down job because employer required him to research it thoroughly, sparking debate

A TikToker says he turned down an interview after the prospective employer asked him to “research the company thoroughly,” sparking debate about the hiring and training process in the comments.

In the video posted by TikToker Erik (@poisoned_hearts) on Sept. 12, he says the company he was going to interview with told him it “required” him to do intensive research on the position and company.

“Am I in the wrong? I turned a job down today because when I was scheduling the interview, they told me they required three things from me,” Erik says in the clip. “They required that I research the company thoroughly, that I research their office specifically, and then they required that I research the position and what that would entail, and what they would expect from me.”

He says he felt that “as the candidate” the company should provide that information to him, “not the other way around.”

The video reached over 57,800 views as of Tuesday, with commenters debating whether companies should expect candidates to do extensive research ahead of an interview.

“You should always do research before an interview, if only because that’ll help YOU decide if you really would fit well there,” a user wrote.

“You should always research the company your applying at. First off you’ll learn if they are a revolving door company at the very least,” another said.

“If y’all aren’t researching companies you’re interviewing for you’re setting yourself up for exploitation. This is so basic,” a third added.

Most blog posts regarding job interview preparation argue that research is one of the most important things a candidate can do. It not only will help a candidate answer questions that may come up during the interview, but it may also help the candidate determine if the job is the right fit for them.

Others who viewed Erik’s video said that the company’s request was a “red flag” and that the company might not “know what they’re looking for.”

“You’re not wrong. This sounds like three red flags that they were proudly waving. I can’t imagine what fresh hell working there would be,” one commenter said.

“Sounds like they want you to be 100% from day one, and that’s a no go for me. That’s what training is for,” another wrote.

It’s not unsurprising to see job-hunting content on TikTok. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 5.5 million, as of August, are looking for a job. Back in March, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released data that showed there were more job openings than available workers.

The Daily Dot reached out to Erik via TikTok comment.