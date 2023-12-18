When you’re a stressed out college student, any little thing can set you off. For one student, it was messing up a simple video introduction assignment.

Many professors have students submit introductions for virtual classes, to give them a chance to get to know each other.

Oftentimes, students record multiple takes before submitting the best one. But in celebration of classes being over, TikTok user Abi (@virghoebabee) purposely uploaded an outtake video that she messed up.

“In honor of the first semester being over I actually submitted this to my class!” the text overlay read.

Abi’s video began with a normal introduction, her saying where she was born. “I was born in Tennessee, and I lived in, um,” she said. She was about to say Kentucky when she messed up and slammed her hands on the desk before letting out a scream of frustration so loud that her microphone cut out.

The next clip showed her recomposed as she calmly said, “oh, hello there.”

Despite the flub, she still got a perfect grade. “And I got a 3/3 what about it,” she wrote in her video’s caption.

By Monday afternoon, Abi’s video had been viewed more than 9.2 million times. Viewers became obsessed with her relatable moment that perfectly encapsulated school stress.

“THE SCREAM THAT GOT CUT OUT,” a user commented.

Some hilariously pointed out the Google tab at the top of the screen, which read, “Can I address my audience in” before cutting off.

“THE GOOGLE TAB LMFAOOO,” one user commented.

“Everything about this is just so – the silent scream, the oh hello there!, the dramione ff in the tab over, just everything is perfect,” another wrote.

Since many were curious about the professor’s reaction, Abi uploaded a second video, which has received more than 1.2 million views.

The comment from the professor read, “Nicely done! Good to meet you.”

This led commenters to believe that the professor didn’t actually watch the video. “She did NOT watch that video,” one wrote with crying emoji.

“Proof that teachers don’t read or watch our assignments,” another wrote.

Others believed that the professor did watch the video, but said nothing about the scream out of concern for Abi’s mental well-being.

“She didn’t want to set you off any more than you did yourself,” one user commented with crying emoji.

The Daily Dot reached out to Abi via TikTok comment.