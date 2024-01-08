‘We’re just two Asians on shift’: Co-workers get asked if they’re family members

A TikToker says that he and his co-worker, who are both Asian, are asked if they are family members while at work.

In a TikTok posted on Dec. 23, Damir (@damir2crazy) says that he and his female co-workers have been asked if the establishment at which they work is a “family business” because they are both Asian.

“We’re just two Asians on shift,” Damir wrote in the video’s overlay text.

On Monday, Damir’s video had over 1.5 million videos on TikTok.

Many commenters on Damir’s video said that they, too, had received comments from customers about their race or identity while at work.

“‘Is your dad the boss,'” one commenter said they’ve been asked. “THAT IS MY MANAGER.”

“I’m asian but the day I wore pigtail braids to work like 6 people asked me am I Native American,” another person shared. “A customer came up to me and just said ‘CHEROKEE?!'”

“I wore a baby barista pin to work bc I’m a new barista and someone asked if I was pregnant and married to the owner,” a commenter wrote. “I was like no….also it doesn’t help my boss’ wife is also Filipina.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Damir via TikTok.