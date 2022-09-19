‘You can buy a pizza!’: Man slams Citibank’s emails promoting $40 bonus for opening savings account

A TikToker shows a promotional email from Citibank that advertises a $40 bonus for depositing at least $10,000 to a new savings account, joking that you can only afford to “buy pizza” with the bonus amount.

In the video posted by TikToker Peter (@doctor.disney) on Sept. 17, he shows a screenshot of an email advertisement from Citibank, prompting customers to “Build your savings.”

“The subject is ‘Claim your bonus reward right now,’ and it’s talking about how you should start a savings account with Citibank. And I have laughed at this email several times,” Peter says in the video.

He shows the different “tiers of how much money you can put into a savings account,” starting at the lowest tier that requires a deposit of at least $10,000.

“If you add $10,000 to $29,999 you’ll get a bonus. Can everyone just drop a guess of how much your bonus will be for giving Citibank $30,000?” he says while laughing. “Your bonus is… drumroll… $40. You can buy pizza!”

The video has reached over 296,000 views as of Sept. 19, with commenters putting Citibank on blast for its low bonus offer.

“No way they thought those emails were a good idea,” one user wrote.

“Ah yes I’ve finally saved enough money to earn a free tank of gas,” another said.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa…. they’re underselling it. no way that $40 doesn’t include like a calendar or a Citi Bank mouse pad,” a third joked.

However, several other commenters pointed out that Citibank’s rates are “comparable” to other major U.S. banks.

“What is a comparable bonus? Seems consistent to other banks,” one user asked.

“I mean, that sounds about right based on current interest rates lol. That’s like 1.5% APR but up front,” another wrote.

