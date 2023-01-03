‘I’m flabbergasted honestly’: Chipotle employees say they weren’t aware store hours had changed until the day-of

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing a video that purports to show Chipotle employees learning that their store will be open an hour later than expected.

In a video with over 57,000 views, TikTok user Laila (@lailachynece) shows multiple employees remarking upon the change, with most of the reactions being those of discomfort or sheer bewilderment.

“See, this is ridiculous,” Laila says in the video.

In the comment section, Laila says that their store was originally open until 10pm. The video allegedly shows the moment when employees discovered they would be staying open until 11pm.

In the United States, there is no federal requirement forcing employers to notify employees of last-minute schedule changes.

However, one state and several cities have “predictive scheduling laws that require the employer to give the employee advance notice of any schedule changes,” per Hourly author Deanna deBara.

“For example, in New York City, employers have to give their employees at least 72 hours advance notice of any changes to their schedule. In Oregon, that increases to 14 days. And in San Francisco, if you change an employee’s schedule with less than seven days notice, you’ll need to increase your employee’s regular rate of pay for the rescheduled shifts,” notes deBara.

While Laila does not appear to be based in any of these areas, Chipotle was sued in 2021 for allegedly violating these laws in New York City, per the New York Times.

“Chipotle’s flagrant disregard for our laws and for their employees is unacceptable,” then-Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “Workers deserve reliable schedules and we will do everything in our power to hold them accountable.”

This case was settled for $20 million last year, with Chipotle denying any wrongdoing, per Reuters.

In the caption, Laila sums up her situation, writing, “im flabbergasted honestly this is kinda bad for us lol but good too.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Chipotle via media contact form and Laila via Instagram direct message.