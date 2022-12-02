‘Promise y’all, it’s so good’: Chick-fil-A worker’s spicy menu hack has TikTok salivating

A Chick-fil-A employee went viral on TikTok after uploading footage of how she prepared her own custom meal that mixes the chain’s waffle fries and a chopped-up chicken filet, along with spicy sauces and ranch.

While there were a lot of TikTokers who expressed that they wanted to try the “alternative chicken salad” the TikToker, Des (@destini.j), created, many were just smitten with her enthusiasm in the video.

In the clip, Des walks viewers through the process of making her specialty meal.

“I got a medium fry, I got a spicy filet, and I’m about to cut this up and I’ll be back,” she says before chopping up the chicken.

She then adds hot sauce, rather than buffalo sauce, “because I think buffalo is like wing sauce in my brain,” she says. The TikToker then bites open multiple packets of hot sauce and begins drizzling it over her container of chopped-up chicken breast and waffle fries.

She then adds one packet each of sriracha and ranch to the bowl.

“If you’re counting calories, this is not the meal for you,” she explains. “A lot of people were under my last video telling me how many calories I was eating…sorry to tell ya I don’t care.”

Once all of the contents are in the container, she seals the container shut, then begins to shake it vigorously, creating a “salad” of chopped spicy chicken, french fries, two different types of hot sauces, and ranch dressing.

“Someone called this the Kardashian shake and I have never heard that but I was cracking up,” she says before continuing to shake her meal further, equally distributing the sauces all over the food items she placed in the plastic container. “I was thinking it was a teacher shake, you know when your teacher brings salad to school,” she adds.

After shaking the container, she then showed off the end result, along with her dessert to go along with the meal. “I also got ice cream and a cookie…so…eat with me…oh…my drink today is one-third Powerade, one-third fruit punch, the rest of it lemonade,” she concludes. “Promise y’all, it’s so good…”

Commenters who viewed Des’ TikTok stated that it was rude of others to comment on her caloric intake, while some offered up some helpful tips on how to open Chick-fil-A’s sauce packets more easily.

“Why are people worried about SOMEONE ELSE’S calorie intake?” one user asked.

“I love people that just know what they like & have a specific way they like it.. I was always jealous cuz I don’t have one,” another added.

“Flick the tab where you open! It makes it easier!” a third suggested regarding the Chick-fil-A sauce packets.

Others shared jokes about Des’ meal hack.

“It’s a chicken salad,” one user quipped.

“I really thought for a second you were about to add the ice cream,” another wrote.

