‘I highly recommend’: Woman shows how many single-use items she received by using Chick-Fil-A’s catering service

A TikToker shows how much plastic silverware and condiments she received when using Chick-Fil-A’s catering service.

In a TikTok posted on Sept. 26, TikTok user @superfan77 says that after having Chick-Fil-A cater her daughter’s high school graduation party, she was able to combine all the salt and pepper packets the restaurant gave her to save money. The TikToker also shows the large plastic bags of unused plastic forks and knives, serving spoons, and paper napkins she saved as well—in addition to 150 single-use plates and 12 of Chick-Fil-A’s “big sauces.”

“I am willing to save money wherever,” @superfan77 says in her video, which on Monday had over 275,000 views.

“Chick-Fil-A catering A-plus plus plus plus. Highly recommend,” she says at the end of the clip.

In follow-up videos, the TikToker says that she and her family tries not to waste anything. She also clarified that she paid around $1,200 for catering to feed approximately 150 people—and that the cutlery was included in her rate.

Many viewers shared how they make use of plastic silverware in the comments section.

“Keep them in the package and keep some in my purse, work bag and car,” a user commented.

“I leave them all in the plastic for lunches and picnics!” another wrote.

“We use them for camping and have a bunch stuffed with our emergency meal stash,” a viewer said.

Some commended her for saving what she didn’t use at the party from Chick-Fil-A.

“Love to see them still getting used!” a viewer commented.

Other users thought the TikToker was being “cheap” for saving the utensils.

“It’s a difference between cheap and not wasting!!” one user replied.

