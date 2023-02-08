‘These people over here are stealing alcohol’: Customer says they caught Buffalo Wild Wings worker hiding alcohol behind toilet in bathroom

In a now-viral video, a Buffalo Wild Wings customer showed a handle of vodka she found behind the toilet and claimed that a worker was hiding it.

TikTok user @hustlinggasstina posted the video on Feb. 5. As of Feb. 7, the video received over 57,000 views.

In the video, the TikToker showed a bottle of Absolut vodka hidden behind the toilet in the restaurant’s bathroom. She reported what she found to a manager, who went directly to the stall with the bottle in it without the TikToker’s instruction.

“You know exactly which one,” the TikToker said.

“Yeah, I know exactly —” the manager said before she was cut off.

The TikToker wrote in a text overlay: “Buffalo Wild Wings manager stealing alcohol.”

Though @hustlinggasstina turned off comments, other TikTok users who stitched her video expressed that they would not have reported an employee hiding alcohol.

“Leave the bitch alone, on God,” @cokaineb0nersnorter2.0 said in her stitch. “Become a waiter. Wait six four-table sections and then see how you feel. You might want to hide that shit too.”

“Why can’t people just mind their fucking business?” @thelasttimeseriously said in his stitch.

“Exactly!.. I’m cool with ppl stealing from corporates!.. idgaf,” another user commented on @thelasttimeseriously’s video.

The Daily Dot reached out to @hustlinggasstina via TikTok comment and Buffalo Wild Wings via email.