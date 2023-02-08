Buffalo Wild Wings toilet with Absolut Vodka bottle behind with caption 'Buffalo Wild Wings manager stealing alcohol' (l) Buffalo Wild Wings sign with blue sky (c) Buffalo Wild Wings employee grabbing bottle from behind toilet with caption 'Buffalo Wild Wings manager stealing alcohol yeah I know exactly what' (r)

Susan Montgomery/Shutterstock @hustlingasstina/TikTok (Licensed)

‘These people over here are stealing alcohol’: Customer says they caught Buffalo Wild Wings worker hiding alcohol behind toilet in bathroom

'BRO I WOULDVE DRANK SUM.'

Rebekah Harding 

Rebekah Harding

IRL

Posted on Feb 7, 2023

In a now-viral video, a Buffalo Wild Wings customer showed a handle of vodka she found behind the toilet and claimed that a worker was hiding it.

TikTok user @hustlinggasstina posted the video on Feb. 5. As of Feb. 7, the video received over 57,000 views.

In the video, the TikToker showed a bottle of Absolut vodka hidden behind the toilet in the restaurant’s bathroom. She reported what she found to a manager, who went directly to the stall with the bottle in it without the TikToker’s instruction.

“You know exactly which one,” the TikToker said.

“Yeah, I know exactly —” the manager said before she was cut off.

The TikToker wrote in a text overlay: “Buffalo Wild Wings manager stealing alcohol.”

@hustlingasstina #buffalowildwings #rockfordfosgate #rockfordpeaches #eaststatestreet #manger #alcohol #stealing#tradlines ♬ original sound – Paperroutetina

Though @hustlinggasstina turned off comments, other TikTok users who stitched her video expressed that they would not have reported an employee hiding alcohol.

“Leave the bitch alone, on God,” @cokaineb0nersnorter2.0 said in her stitch. “Become a waiter. Wait six four-table sections and then see how you feel. You might want to hide that shit too.”

“Why can’t people just mind their fucking business?” @thelasttimeseriously said in his stitch.

“Exactly!.. I’m cool with ppl stealing from corporates!.. idgaf,” another user commented on @thelasttimeseriously’s video.

The Daily Dot reached out to @hustlinggasstina via TikTok comment and Buffalo Wild Wings via email.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Feb 7, 2023, 7:13 pm CST

Rebekah Harding

Rebekah Harding is a freelance reporter for the Daily Dot. She has digital and print bylines in Men’s Health, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and more.

Rebekah Harding
 