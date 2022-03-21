‘The dog apologizing for him’: White man complains about immigrants in viral TikTok while berating workers

A white man was captured calling a TikToker “illegal” and asking her if she was born in the United States in a viral TikTok.

The video, which was posted by Michelle Gonzalez (@_michelle3_0), has been viewed over 120,000 times.

The man speaks to Gonzalez from inside his car and says that the place where Gonzalez works shouldn’t be “hiring illegal immigrants” because she was exhibiting “rude behavior.” He then asks her if she was born in the United States. While he’s talking to her, his dog jumps on him.

When she says “yes,” he asks her where in the country she was born. She tells him she was born in Portland, Oregon, where the video seems to have been taken. He then asks if someone she works with was also born in the United States. That’s when someone else comes over to his car and tells him to stop talking about race.

“What we have to deal with,” Gonzalez wrote in the caption of the video.

Many commenters on the video thought that the man might have been intoxicated, and some even encouraged Gonzalez to report him to the police for driving under the influence.

“Is he drunk?” commented @laerikalopez.

“Call 911 and report him for driving impaired!!! Police take those calls very seriously,” @aztecamont wrote. “And he really looks like he’s on something.”

“He is drunk and driving,” @nihada_aka_laylas_mom commented.

Others joked that the man’s dog wouldn’t agree with what he was saying to Gonzalez.

“The dog was like ‘Dude stop. Im sorry about him!'” @ishutterh commented.

“The dog is asking for help!” @sweetlilposie commented.

“The dog apologizing for him,” @mrtyprz wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gonzalez via TikTok direct message.