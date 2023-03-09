person speaking while holding tv remote up to head with caption 'please tell them I am selling Beyonce tickets in Germany' (l) person speaking while holding tv remote up to head with caption 'I cannot afford the plane ticket' (c) person speaking with caption 'I don't know why I thought...Gutentag I need to sell these tickets' (r)

‘I did something impulsive’: Woman sells overseas Beyoncé tickets after not being able to afford the flight

'I cannot afford the plane ticket.'

Posted on Mar 9, 2023

It’s been well-documented at this point that a number of Beyoncé fans who were unable to buy tickets to her upcoming tour in their home or neighboring state opted to purchase tickets to see her overseas. 

But this gambit comes with consequences—as one fan apparently learned the hard way: Buying international flights is expensive, too, and that might also keep some Beyoncé devotees from seeing her live. 

In a video posted to TikTok, user @jamaicanvibe attempted to sell her overseas tickets online. As of Thursday morning, her video had over 3.2 million views.

@jamaicanvibe GERMANS, INTERNATIONAL TRAVELERS #germany #german #germany🇩🇪 #beyonce #beyoncetickets #beyoncetour #renissance #RenissanceTour #renissancetour2023 ♬ original sound – jamaicanvibe

“If you know somebody who lives in Germany, please tell them I am selling Beyoncé tickets in Germany,” she says in the clip. “I cannot afford the plane ticket. … I need to sell these tickets.” 

Sometime after posting her initial TikTok, @jamaicanvibe stopped allowing viewers to comment. She made various follow-up videos, however, seemingly responding to TikTokers from her first video.

“To everybody in my comment section telling me what kind of cheap tickets or flights I can get—you don’t know my financial situation,” she says. “I did something impulsive and I bought tickets there. I wanted to see my friend who lives in Austria.”

She continues, “My best friend does not have the money to come with me. My other friends don’t want to go with me. My partner might want to go with me, but it’s still a lot of money for us.” 

The TikToker also states that she also doesn’t have a full-time job and she’s still working to pay off the credit card that she used to buy Beyoncé tickets. 

Her story ended on a somewhat positive note, though. In a final video posted on Wednesday, @jamaicanvibe revealed that she sold her tickets—but for significantly cheaper than what she initially paid. 

“I didn’t even realize it until I looked at my email … and it said they were sold,” she explains. 

The Daily Dot has reached out to @jamaicanvibe via TikTok comment for more information.

*First Published: Mar 9, 2023, 8:07 am CST

