‘Cold and lifeless’: Mom receives backlash for ‘beige’ Christmas tree makeover

After repainting a Christmas tree toy for her child, a mom on TikTok is receiving backlash and being called a “beige mom.”

In a video posted last week, Nattie Jo Powell shows how she repainted a toy Christmas tree for her daughter to match her home’s aesthetic. The toy was originally bright green with different colored ornaments and a yellow star, and Powell painted the tree dark green, the ornaments brown and white, the star brass, and the base of the tree beige.

“Go ahead and call me crazy or a sad beige mom for what I’m about to do,” Powell says in her TikTok. “I really think [Powell’s toddler] is a neutral girlie.”

She also says that her vision was to “neutralize the tree” and that the final product is “giving organic, modern vibes.”

On Tuesday, Powell’s video had over 3.5 million views on TikTok.

What is a “beige mom”?

The term, popularized last year, refers to the neutral interior design aesthetic that some mom’s choose to use in their homes. The aesthetic has also pervaded into children’s toys, as brands have also taken on the beige-toned look.

The concept of a “beige mom,” also known as “sad beige mom,” was created by Hayley DeRoche (@sadbeige), a TikToker who has made a series of viral, comedic videos about the beige look and its (satirical) effects on children.

“Beige mom” backlash

Many commenters on Powell’s video called her a “sad beige mom,” and said that children need bright colors to help their brain’s develop. This is true— seeing bright, contrasting colors helps children develop their optic nerves and retinas. Associating colors with emotions can also help children navigate their emotions.

“Stunt your child’s development by turning anything colourful into a sad beige,” a commenter said.

“Probably somebody has said it but, sad beige toys for sad beige kids,” another wrote. “Kids NEED colours in their life.”

“Its got the winter spirit,” a commenter posted. “Cold and lifeless.”

In a follow up video, Powell shows how she makes toddler-safe ornaments to add to her daughter’s toy, this time in colors like pink, purple, and fuchsia. She also responded to the accusations that she was a beige mom.

“I could care less if you think that I’m a sad beige mom,” Powell says. “If you do have an opinion, please be kind about it or move along.”

Powell did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.