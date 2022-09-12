‘Our store is closing and our CFO offed himself and I have to come in every shift and fix this’: Bed, Bath, & Beyond worker says customers keep spelling ‘BALLS’ with monogrammed pumpkins

This story contains depictions of suicide.

In a viral video, TikToker Adelaide (@smalltiddypunkgf) complained about customers coming in and messing with the seasonal decor displays by spelling out inappropriate words.

“Bed Bath is not slaying rn,” the caption read.

In the overlay text of the video, the creator said, “Bro our store is closing and our CFO offed himself and I have to come in every shift and fix this shit please just let us die in peace.”

Adelaide is referring to a display of monogrammed pumpkins that someone has made to spell out “BALLS.”

The company’s chief financial officer, Gustavo Arnal, died Sept. 2, and the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a suicide, per the New York Times. Arnal joined Bed, Bath & Beyond in 2020 to help “stabilize the company.”

In the comments section, users made jokes about the chaos of Adelaide’s store and the state of Bed, Bath & Beyond in general.

“He’s in the bed bath and great beyond now,” one user joked.

“Late stage capitalism is the wildest thing,” another said.

“What’s the sale looking like? I need some bath mats,” a third user asked.

In the comments section, Adelaide clarified on the future of the Bed, Bath & Beyond stores.

“For anyone wondering: not all the stores are closing but mine is. Sales haven’t started yet. They’ll start closer to the actual store close in January,” they said.

According to recent reports, the company will be closing 150 stores that are considered low-producing and will also lay off 20% of its staff.

For more information about suicide prevention or to speak with someone confidentially, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (U.S.) or Samaritans (U.K.).