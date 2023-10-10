‘Remind me to never make an appointment here’: Balloon shot challenge shows which healthcare workers shouldn’t be handling needles

A Ukrainian dentist on TikTok has a couple of internet stars on staff after a balloon needle challenge went viral this week.

The TikTok, from @dovira_dent_, now has more than 37 million views on the app and shows a handful of staff practicing their skill with a needle and a balloon. The caption, translated from Ukrainian to English, asks which “doctors and nurses are light on the hand.”

Viewers can immediately see who is skilled and who should get some more training—though hopefully a few of the people featured are not actually doctors or nurses.

“I trust pink with my life,” said one commenter.

“Pink” or “pink scrubs,” as the woman in the video is now known, is a favorite on TikTok as well as X, where the video was posted over the weekend and now has more than 60 million views.

A community note on the tweet points out what a lot of the comments have as well: That it’s possible to pass a needle through a balloon without breaking it.

https://twitter.com/vapourion/status/1711398019650798013

In addition to the lady in pink, who people have already tracked down from another TikTok, the staffer wearing green at the very end was also the subject of some thirsty comments, thanks to his calm needle approach.

And while people are saying that this is how they’re choosing their doctors now, a look back through the @dovira_dent account shows they’re pretty skilled at viral content, too.

The Daily Dot reached out for comment via email.