‘I should’ve done a little more research to see where this former manager had gone’: Applicant rescinds application mid-interview after finding out former manager worked there

A TikToker shared a public service announcement to fellow job hunters after finding out during a job interview that her former manager—whom she described as “one of the worst managers of” her life—was now employed at the same company she applied to.

Kyyah Abdul’s (@kyyahabdul) PSA video was viewed over 88,000 times since being posted on Wednesday. “Career mistakes I’ve made so you don’t have to,” the text overlay of Abdul’s video stated. “Episode 1 The Interviewer was stunned, to say the least.”

“Research where your former managers are working before you start applying for jobs,” Abdul started off her video with a warning. “Like a fool, I did not research where one of the worst managers I’ve ever had in my life went to work after they left the organization we were at together.”

She said she was going through with just about any job interview she could get at the time. She said she ignored the first red flag of one company: It wanted to move fast with the job hiring process.

“That was already a red flag for me because can I read the job description? I applied 30 minutes ago, and y’all already want to do an interview?” Abdul said.

Abdul said that, during the interview, the interviewer mentioned the name of her former manager, who just started working at the company two months before Abdul applied.

“In the middle of the interview, I was like, … “I’m so sorry that I wasted your time, but I’m going to have to withdraw my application right now. Genuinely, I apologize,’” Abdul recalled telling the interviewer.

Abdul said she simply closed her laptop to end the interview. “I didn’t know how else to remove myself from that situation,” she said.

“I should have done a little more research to see where this former manager had gone,” she said, ending her video. “Always do your research. Don’t be like me.”

The top comment on the video pondered what happened in the aftermath of the interview. “I wonder if the interviewer told them how quickly you left once you heard they worked there, ” TikToker @taylorloraa wondered.

“I hope they did,” Abdul replied.

Commenters, along with research, validate Abdul’s decision to rescind her application on the spot. According to a Gallup study, 50% of workers quit their bosses, not their jobs.

The Daily Dot reached out to Abdul via TikTok comment.