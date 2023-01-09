‘We need music to get through our shift’: Amazon worker shares hack to avoid getting in trouble for wearing AirPods

A TikToker has found an ingenious way to get around a work policy against wearing AirPods—buying and wearing a stylish Bluetooth headband that does basically the same thing.

The video comes courtesy of TikToker Amiya Nicole (@itsamiyahnicole), who only has this one video on her channel, scoring more than 2.9 million views and approaching 400,000 likes in its first day on the platform.

In the video, the creator takes out her AirPods and puts them in their case to start the quick eight-second clip, soundtracked by D4M $loan’s “Drive Who Crazy.” Then, the screen flashes to Amazon pages, showing the Bluetooth headband being purchased, and then the video finishes with Nicole sporting the headband and flashing a peace sign.

The caption accompanying the video further bristles at authority, reading, “And they bet not say shit else either.”

Commenters came in to back the TikToker, with one observing, “They need to understand we need our music to get through the shift.”

A fellow viewer expressed a similar sentiment, noting, “Music is what’s helping you do the job. They better tighten up.”

Another remarked, “Ross told me I couldn’t have a phone on me so I got an Apple Watch with service on it.” Nicole responded with an enthusiastic, “Yesssss.”

Several people commented on the vest the creator was wearing in the video, concluding that the creator worked at Amazon, with the distinct vest identifying her as a Learning Ambassador. According to Warehouse Ninja, “Learning Ambassadors train and onboard new employees in Amazon warehouses. Essentially, they prepare new associates for success. They work under the Training Department and you can tell them from other associates by their uniquely colored safety vests – often green and blue – that have the words ‘Learning Ambassador’ printed on them.”

While the commenters generally praised the creator’s creativity in getting her music to work with her, some did express concerns that she essentially told on herself on TikTok.

“We gotta stop telling on ourselves on tik tok lol,” one person observed.

Another went as far as to offer a cautionary tale, noting, “I lost my job bc of tiktok.”

But Nicole’s video and its popularity might be sparking a trend. As one commenter pledged in solidarity, “Just ordered mine bc my boss tripping too.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nicole via the comment section.