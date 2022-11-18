‘If you order from Amazon, this message is for you’: Amazon driver issues PSA on how to make receiving packages easier

In a series of viral videos, TikToker and Amazon delivery driver Elijah Walsh provided his followers with some tips and advice on how to “help you help us, help you.” With his knowledge of the behind-the-scenes of delivery, Walsh revealed interesting information regarding Amazon packages.

“If you order from Amazon, this message is for you because we need to talk,” he says in the clip.

Walsh says that deliveries can start as early as 3am all the way to 11:30pm and for customers to assume that deliveries will come at any time of the day, not just during daylight hours.

“Please put your porch light on,” he says. “I’m tripping over things. We are struggling out there.”

When it comes to delivery instructions, Walsh emphasizes that there are over 2,000 drivers who do not have set delivery routes. Meaning, the delivery instructions are not meant for personal notes to past drivers. He also recommended for clients to always update delivery instructions for their next order.

Otherwise, the same message could be popping up from deliveries in the past.

Walsh provides two more tips for users: always make note if you don’t want a delivery driver knocking on your door and that only the U.S. Postal Service can leave packages in your mailbox as it is considered federal property.

“I don’t care if your delivery instructions says ‘deliver to mailbox,’ I will not be doing that,” he says. “If we get caught, Amazon could be fined up to $10,000 and I could possibly lose my job. Your plushie is not worth it.”

In a part two video, Walsh addressed a comment that asked for another video as his tips were “interesting and informative.”

“I’m just excited that y’all are listening and want some more tips from an Amazon delivery driver as a way to help you, help us help you,” he says.

The creator shared that if you’re going on vacation or worried about “porch pirates” in general, you can look for an Amazon hub or locker near you that can be your delivery option.

“They’re super easy to use for the both of us and it’s a way to secure your package, no one will see, and you can go pick it up any time,” he explains.

When it comes to gated communities, Walsh says to make sure you’re giving an access code in the delivery instructions and if you have pets, make sure they are secure and away from the drivers.

“We have to assume the worst in order to remain the safest,” he shares.

Walsh’s part three video, as promised, contained some “big insider information” on common occurrences that make Amazon orderers uneasy.

“Our routes are preprogrammed based on the efficiency of driving, that’s it,” he says. Amazon doesn’t take into account what delivery time is best for the customer, Walsh alleges.

Walsh shares that even if your business is closed on the day of delivery or any other unique situation, he is still expected to deliver the package. If the driver doesn’t deliver, they will receive marks on their job which could eventually lead to them getting fired.

“Some customers do get lucky and have no idea how hard their driver is working for them,” he says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walsh and Amazon via email.