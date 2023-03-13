‘It’s a f*ck you to anyone who can’t get a bank account’: Customer says businesses that are cashless are classist

A TikToker says that businesses that don’t take cash are “classist” and a “fuck you to poor people,” calling out Austin International Airport’s cashless policy.

In the video posted by James Tison (@james_tison) on Feb. 5, they say that the food courts at the airport refused to take cash.

“I am in the middle of Texas, and you don’t take universal American currency? It’s a fuck you to anyone who can’t get a bank account,” they say in the clip. “I’m sitting here with $50 in cash, and I can’t buy food in any of these goddamn places.”

The video has amassed over 171,000 views as of Mar. 13, with commenters discussing the restrictive policy.

“It’s so much worse in an airport where you have a captive market. It’s not like you can go somewhere else for lunch,” one user wrote.

“Airports usually don’t allow cash purchases past customs. most places before allow cash though,” another pointed out.

Others noted why businesses are shying away from cash.

“They can hire less staff and don’t need to trust anyone with the cash run,” a commenter said.

“Thought 4 U – with high crime they don’t want to risk robbery,” another wrote.

“Management doesn’t want to be responsible for a cash drawer. it’s laziness,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Austin Airport and to Tison via email.