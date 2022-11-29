‘Working in hardware as a young woman is EXHAUSTING’: Ace Hardware worker films things customers say to her

TikToker Kayla Poorman consistently posts about her interactions with customers while working at Ace Hardware. One of her recent, more viral clips captured the remarks a couple of customers made about her split-dyed hair.

The footage resonated with several other users on the platform who expressed how uncomfortable it is whenever a stranger comments on their appearance. Others remarked that this seems to be a consistent trend with customers who are significantly older than they are.

Kayla wrote in the text overlay of the video: “Part 5: Things people say to me at The Hardware Store…Cashing out edition.”

In the clip, several people comment on the worker’s hair, which is half blonde and half black, split down the center.

“Do you want a bag?” Kayla asks before a male customer jokes: “Don’t look now, but your beautician run out of dye. And she only did one side of your hair.”

Kayla remains unamused by the comment.

“I know,” Kayla says in a deadpan tone. There’s an awkward silence for a few seconds, and then the video cuts to Kayla ringing up another customer, which, as delineated by the text overlay, is a “different old man”

This customer asks Kayla, “Did you get struck by lightning?”

“I’m sorry?” Kayla asks.

“Your hair, did you get struck by lightning?” he repeats the joke.

“Did yours? Yeah” Kayla asks, grinning at the employee after her rejoinder.

There were throngs of folks in the comments section who mentioned they, too, have been in similar situations where it felt like they were being held a “conversational hostage” while feeling compelled to laugh at customers’ remarks.

“My whole head is pink and old people always stop me and ask ‘did you know your hair was pink?!’ Like thanks u are adding so much value to my day,” one said.

Another recalled the time “some old man” told them their “half red half brown hair” made them look “like a hemorrhoid.”

“Had an old lady say about my tattoos ‘you now those are permanent right?’ I said ‘I hope so!'” another said.

However, others mentioned that this was a phenomenon unique to young women working in retail stores that are predominantly frequented by male shoppers, like hardware stores.

“Working in hardware as a young woman is EXHAUSTING,” one said.

Kayla clarified that she didn’t have an issue with all customers who try to speak with her and make her laugh, but she added that the ones she included in her TikTok “didn’t make that list.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kayla via TikTok comment and Ace Hardware via email for further information.