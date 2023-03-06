‘We could all just be gettin free gas all the time’: Customer shares hack to getting free rewards points, sparking interest in ‘community points’

There are about 8,675,309 (and counting) life hacks in the world. But the one you need the most is the one that involves No. 8675309.

One TikToker believes it’s the key to unlocking massive reward points. “Using a phone number from a sign to get reward points,” TikTok user Iris (@spookygemini8) says in her video that amassed over 1.1 million views before it was removed.

The phone number comes from the 1982 hit single “867-5309/Jenny” by Tommy Tutone. It’s a great number to use at retailers across the country that have loyalty programs for customers who sign up with a phone number.

But since many people are hesitant about giving out their private information, they opt to use a fake number.

That’s where your local area code plus the number 867-5309 comes in. It’s easy to remember thanks to the catchy ‘80s song and, since many people use it, there are bound to be thousands of reward points to redeem for discounts.

In a viral clip, Iris demonstrated it works with a receipt from a gas station.

“So, here it is, we used it at Harris Teeter,” she began. The fuel points for January were 75,349. “So, it’s just like you get hella fucking points off gas.”

Iris explained that she’s only encountered one store where the number didn’t work. “Everywhere else it works,” she said.

Viewers who saw Iris’ post were excited over the possibility of a community points system.

“Hold on cuz if we all just used the same number we could all just be gettin free gas all the time,” one user shared.

“Community points!!!! Freaking love it!” another added.

Many shared that they had already been using the hack. “I started doing this 15yrs ago,” one user wrote, adding, “Works like a charm. And there’s always an existing account.”

“Having worked the service desk at a Kroger, it’s what I used to use to sign up people who didn’t want to give out their number for discounts,” shared another user.

“8675309/Jenny” isn’t the only number or song being used by customers. One user shared that they allegedly used Mike Jone’s number. He’s a rapper who infamously gave out his phone number in the song “Back Then.”

“I used Mike Jones number once at kroger to see if there was fuel points and I got gas for .60 a gallon I was SHOOK,” the user wrote.

“i use the kiss me thru the phone number,” shared another. “Works too.”

“9999999999 works too!” commented a third.