‘So why are we still working 8?!?’: TikToker says she can do 8-hour workday in ‘4 focused hours’

A TikToker says that she can do the workload of an eight-hour workday in “four focused hours.”

In a TikTok posted on Nov. 1, Grump Mugs (@grumpmugs) says that “an 8-hour workday in the office does NOT equal an 8-hour workday at home.” Grump Mugs makes mugs “inspired by toxic work culture,” according to the company’s Instagram.

“We’re taking away office conversations, long lunches, constantly being pulled away, less sleep, being drained from the commute,” the TikToker wrote in the video’s overlay text. “I can get an 8 hour office day done in 4 focused hours at home. So why are we still working 8?!?”

In her video’s caption, she asks if everyone is “pretending to work a full 8” hours. On Thursday, @grumpmugs’s video had over 2.5 million views on TikTok.

In a comment on her video, @grumpmugs wrote that she “can’t work a full 8 hours in deep focus 5 days a week.”

“I would literally pass away,” @grumpmugs commented.

Many commenters on the viral TikTok shared that they were not working for the full eight hours of their workday.

“We’re not [always working,]” @mandajoy27 commented. “I’m on Tik Tok.”

“Out of the 8 hr day, I work a solid 1 1/2 hours,” @f6611w wrote.

“I’m multitasking like flipping laundry between meetings,” @some_fx commented. “It’s so much better.”

Others lamented about going to work in person.

“The actual worst is being done early at the office and having to be tied to a chair,” @christinacarlin58 commented.

“A day at the office completely drains me,” @daisy_freezer wrote. “After a workday at home, I continue my day with actual quality time and my hobbies.”

“As a teacher I feel this way about school,” @dchase04 commented. “The kids can learn what they need to each day without being there 7-8 hours.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @grumpmugs via email.