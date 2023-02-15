‘What did you expect them to cook it for you?’: Worker gives customer frozen 7-Eleven pizza when they order delivery

Two 7-Eleven workers laugh at a Uber Eats driver placing a frozen pizza in a cardboard pizza delivery box in a now-viral TikTok.

In the video posted by @officialawcward on Feb. 7, he shows a food delivery driver putting the frozen pizza that a customer ordered into a delivery box.

“When you order the cold pizza and the delivery driver want to stick the cold pizza in the box,” he says in the clip.

The caption reads, “Never trust your uber eats driver.”

While the workers were playing a harmless prank on the customer who ordered a frozen pizza, some commenters were up in arms.

“This why ppl don’t tip fr they never know what ppl doing with they food,” one user wrote.

However, others came to the delivery driver’s defense.

“They literally ordered a frozen pizza. What did you expect them to cook it for you?” a commenter said.

“I won’t even be mad 7/11 don’t even knw how to heat it up right in the first place now that’s funny,” another wrote.

“How are people finding a way to bitch at this,” a third asked.

The Daily Dot reached out to 7-Eleven via email and to @officiallyawcward via TikTok comment.