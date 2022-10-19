Lead article image

@anikaverret/TikTok

‘My first and LAST baby daddy experience’: Woman says boyfriend’s 5-year-old son outed his dad for cheating

'Kids will always tell the truth about their parents.'

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

IRL

Posted on Oct 19, 2022

A woman says that her ex-boyfriend’s 5-year-old son told her that his dad was cheating on her.

Anika Verret (@anikaverret) posted a TikTok on Oct. 11 in which she says that her ex’s 5-year-old son told her that his mother “sleeps over sometimes.” The audio on Verret’s video includes Beyoncé’s voice singing, “And I want to say thank you in case I don’t thank you enough.”

“My first and LAST baby daddy experience,” Verret wrote in the video’s caption. In the video’s comments section, Verret confirmed that her ex was, in fact, cheating on her.

On Wednesday, Verret’s video had over 416,000 views.

@anikaverret My first and LAST baby daddy experience 😩 #fyp #fypシ #babydaddyproblems #babymama #cheating ♬ original sound – breee🫶🏽.

Commenters on Verret’s video shared other instances in which young children in their revealed information about relationship issues.

“One time I dated a guy & his kid said ‘dad you sure do bring a lot of ‘friends’ over,'” @shyhandcrafted commented. “Apparently I wasn’t the only one meeting his kid.”

“My son told my ex at 5 ‘I am glad my mom didn’t break up with you because I love my haircut’ after he took my son to the barbershop,” @syd_and_kids wrote.

“Kids will always tell the truth about their parents,” @arij_xoxo commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Verret via email.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Oct 19, 2022, 5:09 pm CDT

Tricia Crimmins

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian and an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

Tricia Crimmins
 