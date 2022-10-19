A woman says that her ex-boyfriend’s 5-year-old son told her that his dad was cheating on her.

Anika Verret (@anikaverret) posted a TikTok on Oct. 11 in which she says that her ex’s 5-year-old son told her that his mother “sleeps over sometimes.” The audio on Verret’s video includes Beyoncé’s voice singing, “And I want to say thank you in case I don’t thank you enough.”

“My first and LAST baby daddy experience,” Verret wrote in the video’s caption. In the video’s comments section, Verret confirmed that her ex was, in fact, cheating on her.

On Wednesday, Verret’s video had over 416,000 views.

Commenters on Verret’s video shared other instances in which young children in their revealed information about relationship issues.

“One time I dated a guy & his kid said ‘dad you sure do bring a lot of ‘friends’ over,'” @shyhandcrafted commented. “Apparently I wasn’t the only one meeting his kid.”

“My son told my ex at 5 ‘I am glad my mom didn’t break up with you because I love my haircut’ after he took my son to the barbershop,” @syd_and_kids wrote.

“Kids will always tell the truth about their parents,” @arij_xoxo commented.

